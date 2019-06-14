Google invests $600M to develop new Texas data center

Google is capping off a week of cross-country multi-million dollar investments in Texas.

The tech giant said Friday it would invest $600 million over the next year to develop a new data center in Midlothian — a community about 25 miles southwest of Dallas.

Investing in new data centers "will enhance our ability to provide the fastest and most reliable services for all our users and customers," Google CEO Sundar Pichai previously said.

Google said it plans to have at least 50 full-time jobs in the area in the next few years. Elsewhere in Texas, in the Austin area, Google currently employs more than 1,100 workers.

On Thursday, Google announced it would also invest $600 million in Pryor, Oklahoma, to expand its current data center — one of its largest in the country — and create 100 more jobs.

"This site is an important part of our global network of data centers. This network is what powers your searches, your email, all of the photos you store and treasure, and the maps that help you find the fastest way home. And that network includes 13 locations around the world, with new data centers underway in eight additional locations," Pichai said in a news release.

On Monday, the company announced it would invest $17 million in capital improvements and expansions at its offices in Detroit and Ann Arbor, Michigan.

"The result will be a combined total of 260,000 square feet in office space, giving us the capacity to significantly increase our local workforce in the coming years," Ruth Porat, senior vice president and chief financial officer of SVP and CFO of Google and Alphabet, said.

The company currently employs about 600 people in the Michigan cities.

The capital injection of more than $1.2 billion at sites nationwide this week is part of Google's 2019 plan to invest $13 billion in data centers and offices across the country while gaining a bigger foothold in 14 states.

"These new investments will give us the capacity to hire tens of thousands of employees, and enable the creation of more than 10,000 new construction jobs in Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Virginia," Pichai said in a February release. "With this new investment, Google will now have a home in 24 total states, including data centers in 13 communities. 2019 marks the second year in a row we’ll be growing faster outside of the Bay Area than in it."