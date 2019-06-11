Google plans $17M expansion in Michigan to add ‘significant’ number of jobs

Google announced plans this week to invest $17 million to expand two Michigan offices that would add a “significant” amount of sales and technical support jobs, a report said.

The tech giant said the expansion would include adding a floor in its Detroit office, located next to the Little Caesars Arena, and leasing an additional building for its main Michigan office in Ann Arbor, the Detroit Free Press reported. The move will add 90,000 square feet to Google’s footprint in the state.

Google is planning to lease another floor at its Detroit, Michigan, office. (Getty Images)

“We’ve been in this area for over 13 years now," Google Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said Monday during a visit to the state, according to the Detroit Free Press. "We’re really proud of the team, and we see this as just a great opportunity to build on what is working really well.”

"As a company, Google is growing at a faster rate outside the San Francisco Bay Area than inside the Bay Area,” she added.

Google employs 600 people in Michigan and the company plans to add a “significant” amount of jobs as part of the new development. The Detroit location is expected to be completed by the end of next year while the Ann Arbor office is slated for early 2021.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced in February that the company is investing more than $13 billion to expand its footprint to 24 states, including Nebraska, Nevada and Oklahoma.

"These new investments will give us the capacity to hire tens of thousands of employees, and enable the creation of more than 10,000 new construction jobs in Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Virginia," Pichai wrote in a Google blog post. "With this new investment, Google will now have a home in 24 total states, including data centers in 13 communities."

"2019 marks the second year in a row we’ll be growing faster outside of the Bay Area than in it," he said.