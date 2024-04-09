Google introduces new Arm-based AI chip for data centers

Google unveiled its latest custom-designed artificial intelligence semiconductor on Tuesday, introducing the new Google Axiom Processors designed to operate data centers.

This is the first central processing unit the Alphabet-own tech giant has developed using chip architect Arm Holdings.

Google's tensor processing units (TPUs) are one of the few viable alternatives to the advanced AI chips made by Nvidia, though developers can only access them through Google's Cloud Platform and not buy them directly.

Google said the new Axiom processors perform better and are more energy efficient than x86 chips and general-purpose Arm chips available in the cloud.

Axion is in use in several Google services such as its YouTube Ads in Google Cloud. The company plans to expand such uses and make them available to the public "later this year."

Rival cloud operators such as Amazon.com and Microsoft have built Arm CPUs as a way of differentiating the computing services they offer. Google has built other custom chips for YouTube, AI and its smartphones but had not built a CPU.

Broadcom has partnered with Google on prior generations of the TPU chips.

