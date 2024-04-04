Google Gemini may soon get major changes, including a subscription model and Gmail suggestions on Android

Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot may soon see significant changes, including reply features with Gmail on Android and a new subscription model.

According to the Financial Times, Google is allegedly pondering the idea of a slew of new AI features for use in Google Search that may be added to the company’s current premium subscription services.

Sources familiar with the matter told the outlet the concept is in active development and the company’s regular search engine would remain free to use. However, free and premium search products would allegedly continue showing ads. Different ideas are still being thrown around internally at Google.

The Google One AI premium membership gives users access to certain AI features built by Google, including 2TB of storage and a version of the Gemini assistant for Gmail and Docs.

Google has said it does not have "anything to announce right now."

"For years, we’ve been reinventing Search to help people access information in the way that’s most natural to them," Google said in a statement. "With our generative AI experiments in Search, we’ve already served billions of queries, and we’re seeing positive Search query growth in all of our major markets. We’re continuing to rapidly improve the product to serve new user needs."

Google has expressed interest in artificial intelligence incorporation within a variety of products.

Recent reports revealed that Google may soon release Gemini-powered reply suggestions in the Android Gmail app.

Bloomberg reported in March that Apple is looking to partner with Google for a massive deal that would allow iPhone users to leverage the unique features of Gemini.

The outlet said Apple is hoping to license Gemini and leverage the AI through new iOS updates later this year.

Logan Kilpatrick, who served as OpenAI’s former head of developer relations until March, announced on Tuesday that he would lead Google’s AI Studio and help iterate on Gemini.

"Lots of hard work ahead, but we are going to make Google the best home for developers building with AI," he said on LinkedIn. "Also, we are assembling the most AI developer centric team in the world."

In an effort to give users greater oversight, Google unveiled a new feature for Gemini on March 4 that allows those prompting the chatbot to edit inaccurate responses that are not the proper length or suitable for their needs.

After generating an initial response from any given prompt, users can highlight specific portions of the text provided by Gemini and modify it by clicking on the pencil tool pop-up.

The tool can regenerate the response, shorten it, make it longer, or remove it entirely. It also includes the ability to add another prompt to the highlighted section to provide detailed instructions on how the user wants it to be altered.

Despite these shakeups, Google has yet to re-release the image generation feature for Gemini that sparked controversy earlier this year when it created historically inaccurate pictures of Nazis and the founding fathers. The feature also had difficulty generating pictures of White people.