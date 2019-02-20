Google defends secret Nest microphone as unintended 'error'

Google’s failure to disclose that its Nest thermostat and home security system included a secret microphone was an error on the part of the tech giant, it said on Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

The Mountain View, California-based company announced this month that its Nest Secure system could now be used with the voice-activated Google Assistant, alarming users who were not aware that the product included a built-in microphone because it was not referenced in any accompanying material.

“The on-device microphone was never intended to be a secret and should have been listed in the tech specs. That was an error on our part,” a Google spokesperson said. “The microphone has never been on and is only activated when users specifically enable the option.”

The self-admitted lapse comes as the technology industry at large faces increasing scrutiny -- both from the public and elected officials -- over the gathering and sharing of users’ personal information, sometimes without explicit consent.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 1,129.97 +3.46 +0.31%

Advertisement

While a nationwide privacy law remains a goal for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, such an endeavor has been historically difficult for Congress given the large number of stakeholders involved. It remains to be seen whether a divided government can come to a compromise measure.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Google has also been under pressure from Congress over the alleged bias against conservatives on its signature search engine, a claim the company denies, as well as its rumored expansion plans in China.