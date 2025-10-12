GM announces upcoming return of Chevy Bolt

General Motors is bringing back a popular affordable electric vehicle model after years off the market.

The Chevrolet Bolt is returning for model year 2027, starting at $29,900 Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price, according to a company press release.

"Later in the model year, an even more affordable LT will be available with a starting MSRP1 of $28,995," the press release said. Both EVs under $30,000 will include a $1,395 destination and freight charge.

GM says the car "will begin shipping to customers early next year and will be a limited run model." The EV will be offered with Tesla's North American Charging Standard and is expected to have a range of 255 miles, the company said.

GM first launched Chevrolet Bolt EVs in 2015, and used batteries made by LG entities as part of a business arrangement with the car manufacturer. GM started recalls in 2020 after it faced numerous complaints about fires in some vehicles.

GM ended production of the Bolt EV in 2023, and in May 2024, GM and South Korea's LG Energy Solution reached a settlement to establish a $150 million fund to provide relief to Chevrolet Bolt EV owners affected by defective batteries, documents filed in a U.S. court and obtained by Reuters showed.

The Bolt's relaunch comes at a time when tariff-induced higher prices and fewer EV-related federal subsidies are pressuring consumers.

"The Chevrolet Bolt was the industry’s first affordable mass-market, long-range EV and it commanded one of GM’s most loyal customer bases thanks to its price, versatility and practicality," Scott Bell, vice president of Global Chevrolet, said in a statement.

"After production ended, we heard our customer’s feedback and their love for this product. So the Bolt is coming back—by popular demand and better than ever—for a limited time. This is a celebration of what Bolt means to our customers and to Chevrolet. It’s your chance to own a popular EV that’s affordable. So, if you’ve been waiting, this is the moment. Don’t miss it," he said.

Reuters contributed to this report.