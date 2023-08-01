Giant ‘X’ sign removed from former Twitter headquarters building

While Elon Musk says the headquarters of X Corp., formerly known as Twitter, won't leave San Francisco, the flashing "X" sign on top of its Market Street building apparently has.

The move – shown in images – comes after the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection received 24 complaints about the unpermitted structure over the weekend, including concerns regarding its structural safety and flashing light.

"This morning, building inspectors observed the structure being dismantled," Patrick Hannan, the city's Department of Building Inspection communications director, said in a statement to FOX Business on Monday. "A building permit is required to remove the structure but, due to safety concerns, the permit can be secured after the structure is taken down."

"The property owner will be assessed fees for the unpermitted installation of the illuminated structure," he continued. "The fees will be for building permits for the installation and removal of the structure, and to cover the cost of the Department of Building Inspection and the Planning Department’s investigation."

X Corp. told the agency the removal was voluntary. It did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

One neighbor tweeted a video as the signage flashed, drawing swift and harsh reactions on the social media platform.

The sign was installed last week after workers removed the Twitter sign from the building.

That work temporarily came to a halt because the company did not have the necessary permits, leaving just the "er" up for a bit, according to The Associated Press.

Over the weekend, a Department of Building Inspection inspector wrote in a report that company representatives had twice denied roof access to city officials seeking to inspect the logo. The inspector noted one representative said the sign was temporary.

It was not immediately clear how hefty the fine would be.

