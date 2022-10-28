General Motors pauses advertising on Twitter amid Elon Musk's new ownership

General Motors will suspend advertising on Twitter as the social media giant continues to find its footing under the new ownership of Elon Musk.

"We are engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership. As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising. Our customer care interactions on Twitter will continue," the carmaker told Fox Business.

The announcement came a day after Mush took ownership the social media giant and immediately fired several top executives.

