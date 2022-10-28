Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Twitter

General Motors pauses advertising on Twitter amid Elon Musk's new ownership

Elon Musk took ownership of Twitter Thursday and promptly fired several top executives

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for October 28

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

General Motors will suspend advertising on Twitter as the social media giant continues to find its footing under the new ownership of Elon Musk.

"We are engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership. As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising. Our customer care interactions on Twitter will continue," the carmaker told Fox Business. 

The announcement came a day after Mush took ownership the social media giant and immediately fired several top executives.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.