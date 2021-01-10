Gab gaining 10,000 users per hour, CEO claims, after Trump's permanent Twitter suspension

Gab, a more conservative-friendly alternative social media platform to Twitter, claimed Saturday it is gaining 10,000 users an hour in the wake of Twitter permanently suspending President Trump’s account.

Continue Reading Below

Trump has also been blocked from posting on Facebook and Instagram -- at least until his term ends.

“The traffic just keeps growing hang tight, even more servers on the way today,” Gab CEO Andrew Torba wrote on the site Saturday.

Trump and several prominent supporters like Gen. Michael Flynn and attormey Sidney Powell were also banned from Twitter following the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

APPLE AND GOOGLE SUSPEND PARLER FROM THEIR APP STORES

Torba tweeted late Saturday the site had 18 million visits Saturday and 500,000 new users.

Gab, which launched a few years ago, calls itself a "social network that champions free speech, individual liberty and the new free flow of information online.”

TWITTER SHARES DOWN NEARLY 4% IN AFTER HOURS TRADING FOLLOWING TRUMP BAN

Conservatives have long complained that big tech companies censor their viewpoints in favor of liberals, a sentiment that was accelerated by Trump’s suspension.

"Free Speech Is Under Attack! Censorship is happening like NEVER before! Don’t let them silence us," Donald Trump Jr tweeted Saturday.

Google and Apple also suspended Parler from their app stores Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Following his ban, Trump briefly used the official @Potus account to accuse Twitter of “banning free speech” and announced he is “negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED!"

Twitter quickly removed the tweets from the @Potus account, citing its policy on banned users trying to circumvent it via other accounts.