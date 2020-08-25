Fitbit takes on Apple Watch with high-end Sense smartwatch

Still in the process of being acquired by Google, Fitbit announced three new wearable devices on Tuesday, including a high-end Sense smartwatch designed to compete with the Apple Watch.

Continue Reading Below

“Our mission to make everyone in the world healthier has never been more important than it is today. COVID-19 has shown us all how critical it is to take care of both our physical and mental health and wellbeing,” said Fitbit co-founder and CEO James Park in the statement. “Our new products and services are our most innovative yet, coupling our most advanced sensor technology and algorithms to unlock more information about our bodies and our health so you can be in control."

The Fitbit Sense, retailing for $329.95, sports an electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor to measure sweat levels. This can be used to measure stress levels in the Fitbit app, with a score ranging between 1 and 1,000.

APPLE CONFIRMS THE NEXT IPHONE WILL BE DELAYED

A high score indicates your body "is showing fewer physical signs of stress, the score is coupled with recommendations to better manage stress, like breathing exercises and other mindfulness tools," Fitbit added in a press release.

In addition, the Sense features Fitbit's PurePulse 2.0 heart-rate technology, which the company says is its "most advanced heart rate technology yet," featuring personalized, high and low heart rate notifications.

"With 24/7 continuous heart rate tracking, Fitbit Sense can detect and send a notification if your heart rate is outside your thresholds," the company added.

The Versa 3 retails for $229.95 and adds several new features, including a built-in microphone and speaker to make phone calls, as well as the PurePulse 2.0 technology.

The Versa 3 can also use Google Assistant as well as Amazon Alexa. Both devices also have six-plus days of battery life, the company stated.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The third new device, the Inspire 2 tracker, will retail for $99.95 and come with a one-year trial for the company's subscription offering, Fitbit Premium. Fitbit Premium lets users access virtual workouts and "deeper analysis" of a person's data.

The Sense smartwatch has a six-month free subscription for Premium, which the company says has over 500,000 paying subscribers.

Shares of Fitbit were slightly lower on Tuesday morning, falling 0.16% to $6.36.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS