Facebook's Zuckerberg: Billionaires giving wealth to government not the best idea

In an exclusive interview with Fox News' Dana Perino, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sais he doesn't think billionaires should have to give all their money away to the government.

“What I believe is I don't think that in some cosmic sense that anyone deserves to have billions of dollars where there are a lot of people who do really good things and kind of help a lot of other people. And you get well compensated for that,” he told Perino in regards to partially agreeing with Bernie Sanders on wealth.

However, Zuckerberg who is estimated to be worth around $70 billion, according to Forbes, said he doesn’t necessarily agree with some of the “policy prescriptions” that are being put forward and “the way to deal with this accumulation of wealth is let's just have the government take it all.” In theory that could mean the government would be the sole factor in deciding how to fund causes such as medical research.

Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan oversee The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative which uses technology to focus on four key areas to promote change; Science, Education, and Justice & Opportunity.

Since launching in 2015 CZI has awarded approximately $1.6 billion in grants and made approximately $110 million in venture investments as noted by the philanthropy.

