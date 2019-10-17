Facebook's Zuckerberg says people - not tech companies - should decide what's credible in exclusive interview

Fox News' Dana Perino sat down with Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg in an exclusive interview set to air at 2 p.m. ET on Friday on the Fox News Channel.

Perino dove right in, asking Zuckerberg about Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) calling for Twitter to shut down President Trump's account.

"My belief is that, in a democracy, I don't think that we want private companies censoring politicians in the news," Zuckerberg told Perino.

"I generally believe that, as a principle, people should decide what is credible and what they want to believe and who they want to vote for." - Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO

"I don't think that should be something that we want tech companies or any kind of other company do," Zuckerberg said.

In the same vein, Perino asked Zuckerberg how he feels about Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) expressing her frustration that Facebook will not police political advertisements.

"I just think that in a democracy, it's important for people to see for themselves what politicians are saying," Zuckerberg said.

"Political speech is some of the most scrutinized speech that is out there, so that's already happening. Our position on this is not an outlier." - Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO

Perino also asked about the perceived bias against conservatives in Silicon Valley.

"I mean, California is an overwhelming left-leaning place," Zuckerberg said. "If you look at the political donations from the tech companies, 90-plus percent of them go towards Democrat candidates. I understand why people would ask the question of 'are my ideas getting a fair shake and all that I can say on this is this is something I care deeply about."

"I want to make sure that we can be a platform for all ideas." - Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO

Zuckerberg admits he hasn't seen a lot of data that suggests the services have a bias against conservative posts. He cited conservative media does very well on social media, not just Facebook.

