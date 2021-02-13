Facebook, Twitter CEOs may testify in front of House on misinformation, incitement of violence

Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey – the CEOs of Facebook and Twitter, respectively – may testify in front of the House of Representatives in the coming weeks on issues related to coronavirus misinformation and incitement of violence that has allegedly spread on the platforms, according to a report.

Continue Reading Below

Both companies have been in touch with lawmakers from the House Energy and Commerce Committee about the possibility of the CEOs appearing before it, Politico first reported, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., the committee's chair, announced last month the committee would be investigating what role social media platforms may have played in the planning of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Social media companies have received bipartisan rebukes in recent months on everything from allegedly allowing extremism to run rampant to censorship and Section 230, which protects the companies from being sued over content on its sites.

FACEBOOK TO 'SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE' BURMA MILITARY CONTENT

The date of the potential hearing has not been scheduled but could happen as soon as March and may include YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki and Twitter legal chief Vijaya Gadde. Gadde might also testify in place of Dorsey, Politico reported.

BIG TECH CENSORSHIP AGAINST CONSERVATIVES IS 'DICTATORIAL': REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN

Zuckerberg and Dorsey last testified in November in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee over Republicans' claims of censorship of conservatives on their platforms.

A month earlier, they testified with Google CEO Sundar Pichai in front of the Senate Commerce Committee over Section 230.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Facebook and Twitter did not immediately respond to Fox News’ after-hours requests for comment.