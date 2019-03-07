Facebook privacy pivot a China-type move, trying to corner the free world: Cyber Guy

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s new “privacy-focused vision” for the social media platform is just a ploy to make it nearly impossible to avoid interacting with Facebook in one way or another in the free world, according to "Cyber Guy" Kurt Knutsson, who dismissed Facebook’s newfound concern for privacy as disingenuous.

“That is like the bank robber telling me, give me your money, trust me, I’m coming up with a bigger and better safe for it,” he told FOX Business’ Connell McShane on “After The Bell” Thursday.

Zuckerberg announced the shift toward privacy concerns by Facebook in a 3,200-word blog post Wednesday, admitting it would take time. Knutsson called the post a “diatribe.”

The billionaire CEO, who structured his company in such a way as to prevent anyone from removing him, also discussed combining Facebook’s most popular messenger services, including Facebook Messenger as well as Instagram and WhatsApp.

Knutsson suggested Zuckerberg got the idea from WeChat in China, which he said, was nearly inescapable for China’s more than 1 billion residents.

The company has been plagued by privacy-related scandals since its early days—it settled charges from the Federal Trade Commission that it misled consumers by not keeping its privacy promises.

More recently, the company came under fire for exposing the personally-identifiable information of more than 87 million users to political research firm Cambridge Analytica.

And last September, Facebook saw its stock fall 3 percent in a single day after news of a data breach involving 50 million users.

One of the company’s first apologies was in 2009 for a redesign it insisted would make controlling privacy easier, but critics said it did the opposite.