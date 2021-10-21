Facebook spent more than $5M on lobbying efforts in 3rd quarter

Facebook spent more than $5 million lobbying the U.S. government in the third quarter of 2021 as the social media platform remained under fire for various issues, federal filings show.

The lobbying campaign between July 1 and Sept. 30 came amid The Wall Street Journal's scathing collection of negative reports against the company titled, "The Facebook Files," accusing the company of knowing that Instagram is harmful to teenagers' mental health, putting Facebook's success over the wellbeing of its users by changing its news feed algorithm in 2018 and so on.

A spending report filed Wednesday states that Facebook spent $5.09 million on lobbying efforts in the third quarter and names 14 lobbyists who addressed issues ranging from climate change to the For the People Act of 2021, the filings show.

Facebook outspent fellow Big Tech companies Amazon, Google, and Microsoft in their respective Q3 government lobbying expenditures.

The spending is not new for the massive social media platform, which spent nearly $4.8 million on government lobbying in the first and second quarter of 2021, and nearly $4.7 million on government lobbying in the fourth quarter of 2020. Facebook also topped $5.2 million on efforts to lobby the government in the first quarter of 2020 between Jan. 1 and March 31.

Criticism has continued to pile up against Facebook since the end of the third quarter, as well.

Its Wednesday filing came before former Facebook product manager and whistleblower Frances Haugen's shocking testimony to the Senate Commerce Committee and forthcoming reports regarding "thousands of pages of leaked documents" that Facebook said were "mischaracterized" in an Oct. 18 tweet.