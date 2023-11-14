FAA investigating after 4 commercial planes near Boston report being illuminated by green laser

Three major commercial airlines reported being illuminated by a green laser just about 24 hours apart from each other.

According to Boston 25 News, the Federal Aviation Administration says that flights with Alaska Airlines, JetBlue Airlines and Delta Air Lines all reported the green laser.

Flight crew with Alaska Airlines Flight 836 said it was illuminated by the green laser shortly after 5:10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Airlines Flight 536, JetBlue Flight 988, and Delta Air Lines Flight 803 reported being illuminated at around 5:40 a.m. on Monday, the FAA said.

The agency didn't release additional details.

According to the FAA, "Many high-powered lasers can completely incapacitate pilots who are trying to fly safely to their destinations and may be carrying hundreds of passengers."

The agency says individuals pointing a laser at an aircraft also violate federal law.