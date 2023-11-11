Frontier Airlines crew left feeling nauseous after 'fume-like odor' reported on plane
Frontier Airlines said no passengers were injured because of the 'fume-like odor'
Crew members on a Frontier Airlines flight that landed in San Antonio, Texas, Thursday afternoon reported feeling nauseous after a fume-like odor was reported on the plane.
A spokesperson for Frontier Airlines told FOX Business that flight attendants on flight 990 from Denver to San Antonio noticed the "fume-like odor" and advised the captain.
The odor was concentrated in the back of the plane and no passengers reported being affected.
When the plane landed at around 1:40 p.m., four of the crew members reported feeling nauseous, a San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson told News4SA.
The crew members were evaluated as a precaution and determined to be in stable condition.
No passengers were injured in the incident.
The Frontier Airlines spokesperson said a maintenance team is evaluating the aircraft to determine what caused the odor.