Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

Frontier Airlines crew left feeling nauseous after 'fume-like odor' reported on plane

Frontier Airlines said no passengers were injured because of the 'fume-like odor'

Crew members on a Frontier Airlines flight that landed in San Antonio, Texas, Thursday afternoon reported feeling nauseous after a fume-like odor was reported on the plane.

A spokesperson for Frontier Airlines told FOX Business that flight attendants on flight 990 from Denver to San Antonio noticed the "fume-like odor" and advised the captain.

The odor was concentrated in the back of the plane and no passengers reported being affected.

When the plane landed at around 1:40 p.m., four of the crew members reported feeling nauseous, a San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson told News4SA.

Spirit and Frontier in bidding war

A Frontier Airlines airplane taxis past a Spirit Airlines aircraft at Indianapolis International Airport in Indianapolis. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images/File / Getty Images)

The crew members were evaluated as a precaution and determined to be in stable condition.

No passengers were injured in the incident.

Frontier Airlines Denver Airport

Frontier Airlines planes at airport gates. (Reuters/Rick Wilking/File / Reuters Photos)

The Frontier Airlines spokesperson said a maintenance team is evaluating the aircraft to determine what caused the odor.