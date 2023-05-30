Expert sounds the alarm over an 'ever greater threat' to conservative thought

While experts continue to debate the future consequences of rapid A.I. innovation, one industry insider argued the technology is a "growing danger" against conservative thought.

"We haven't seen it quite yet, but it's a growing trend. It's a growing danger," MRC Free Speech America Vice President Dan Schneider said on "Varney & Co" Tuesday.

"We do know how A.I. works. A.I. works by collecting all the data that's out there in the universe when done properly, and it gives a result that basically is the mean average. But we know that the Big Tech oligarchs who have a great history, a terrible, great history of destroying conservative speech, of censoring us, they're the same people involved in writing the algorithms. They're already trying to clean the Internet of our views. They're trying to cancel us. And that's going to be an ever greater threat when A.I. eliminates our perspective in their search results."

Earlier this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other industry players signed an open letter calling for a pause on A.I. developments. Since then, there has been a growing cacophony of voices highlighting fears over the technology.

From scam calls to threats of nuclear Armageddon, A.I. has proven unpredictable. However, Schneider proposed that A.I. will become an even greater weapon than social media algorithms to silence conservative voices and ideas.

"A.I. should and could be a very great tool to create value for all of us. But AI is also going to be used against us, just like the social media platforms that have silenced us and censored us," he said. "But this is going to be an even greater threat than social media silencing us."

"[A.I] is going to be substituting their truth, the left-wing truth, for our truth," he warned.

Schneider shared he fears that efforts from Big Tech companies such as Google and even Twitter could manipulate A.I. algorithms and control the narrative. He referred to accusations from Elon Musk that Google co-founder Larry Page is striving to create a "digital god" with rapid A.I. developments.

A.I., Schneider stressed, could be used by Big Tech executives to "feed to us as the truth that we are supposed to believe" instead of a "truth that the rest of us can discern on our own."

When asked what needs to happen in light of his concerns, Schneider said it's imperative Congress take steps to enforce regulations and get ahead of the curve.

"Congress needs to act right away," he told FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti. "Democrats in Congress and in the executive branch know that A.I. is the single greatest tool they've ever had to destroy their opposition, to destroy the very idea that America was founded on. We have to act right away to stop these big tech executives."