Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Artificial intelligence

Mitigating 'risk of extinction from AI' should be global priority, industry leaders say

Artificial intelligence leaders at Google, OpenAI signed statement

close
"Making Money" host Charles Payne discusses AI optimism, Dollar Tree cutting profit forecast on slowing demand, and the state of the consumer. video

Hard to ignore AI 'hype': Payne

"Making Money" host Charles Payne discusses AI optimism, Dollar Tree cutting profit forecast on slowing demand, and the state of the consumer.

Tech industry leaders, scientists and professors issued a new warning with regard to the risks associated with artificial intelligence

"Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war," the statement shared by the Center for AI Safety read. 

The statement said that while experts in the field, policymakers, journalists and the public are increasingly discussing risks from the technology, it "can be difficult to voice concerns about some of advanced AI’s most severe risks."

"The succinct statement below aims to overcome this obstacle and open up discussion. It is also meant to create common knowledge of the growing number of experts and public figures who also take some of advanced AI’s most severe risks seriously," the webpage said. 

OPENAI CEO ALTMAN BACKTRACKS AFTER THREATENING TO EXIT EUROPE OVER OVERREGULATION CONCERNS

Elon Musk waving

Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building on Jan. 24, 2023, in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Among the signatories are Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, the "godfather of AI" Geoffrey Hinton and environmentalist Bill McKibben.

Others among the hundreds who signed the statement are professors, researchers and people in positions of leadership, as well as the singer Grimes.

More than 1,000 researchers and tech leaders, including billionaire Elon Musk, signed a letter earlier this year that called for a six-month pause on the training of systems more advanced than OpenAI's GPT-4, saying it poses "profound risks to society and humanity."

Sam Altman, chief executive officer and co-founder of OpenAI

Sam Altman, CEO and co-founder of OpenAI, speaks during a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing in Washington, D.C., on May 16, 2023. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Notably, Altman has previously said that the letter calling for the moratorium wasn't the "optimal way to address the issue."

In a blog post last week, he and company leaders said AI needs an international watchdog to regulate future superintelligence.

The trio believes it is conceivable that AI systems will exceed expert skill levels in most domains within the next decade.

Geoffrey Hinton speaks in 2019

Geoffrey Hinton, chief scientific adviser at the Vector Institute, speaks during the International Economic Forum of the Americas Toronto Global Forum in Toronto on Sept. 5, 2019. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Hinton has said artificial general intelligence may be just a few years away, telling NPR that it's not feasible to stop the research.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"The research will happen in China if it doesn't happen here," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.