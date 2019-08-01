Engineer fired by Google slams tech giant over alleged 'bullying' of conservatives: Report

A former Google employee says his conservative take on political and social issues ultimately got him fired.

Kevin Cernekee says he was blacklisted and bullied, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Cernekee told the Journal that problems began in 2005 when he made comments on the company's internal message system that led to him being blacklisted by colleagues.

The 41-year-old engineer says he fought perceived violations over a three-year period.

Cernekee was told in a termination letter that his firing was over misuse of equipment, including its remote-access software system.

He told the Journal he was fired in 2018 for being an outspoken conservative in famously liberal Silicon Valley.

A Google spokeswoman declined to comment on the specific incidents described in this article, according to the Journal.

The report extends a series of allegations of anti-conservative bias swirling around Google. Republican lawmakers recently criticized Google during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, alleging bias against conservatives and censorship of conservative groups on the company’s platforms.

Mike Wacker, a conservative engineer, told FOX Business back in May that Google has become a hostile workplace.

“Sometimes it’s just hard to avoid kind of the hostility to conservative views of the company,” he said exclusively on “Trish Regan Primetime.”

“There is always some sort of outrage mob of some topic whether it’s Google sponsoring CPAC,” said Wacker.

Wacker was fired after his appearance.

In 2017, former Google employee James Damore gained national notoriety when an internal memo went viral after criticized the company's diversity efforts. The internet giant end up firing Damore after the memo was disclosed.

Wacker points out to an instance where a Google employee was reported to the human resources department after sharing an article from the National Review, a leading conservative magazine.

“You don’t know what’s going to offend somebody next and a lot of time they are going to HR over these trivial things,” he said.

Wacker himself has approached Google’s HR department after an employee felt threatened for sharing the views of Heritage Foundation's Kay Coles James.

“He basically said, ‘Hey, you should either keep these to yourselves or you should get out of the company,’” Wacker said of one person who made an employment threat at Google.

FOX News' James Rogers and FOX Business' Henry Hernandez also contributed to this article.