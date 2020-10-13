Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Tesla

Tesla cuts Model S price by $3,000 amid sales slide

Sales of Tesla's top models have declined by nearly half since 2018

close
New Street Research managing partner Pierre Ferragu argues within the next 10 years, Tesla’s stock is likely to perform like Amazon’s stock. video

Tesla stock will hit $578 per share: Analyst

New Street Research managing partner Pierre Ferragu argues within the next 10 years, Tesla’s stock is likely to perform like Amazon’s stock.

Tesla has cut the price of the Model S by $3,000 as sales of the flagship sedan continue to decline.

Continue Reading Below

The move follows a $5,000 price drop in May.

The Model S Long Range Plus now starts at $71,990 in the U.S. while the Performance version lists for $91,990.

Unlike legacy automakers, Tesla relies on base price adjustments rather than rebates to incentivize sales. The price of the Model S was also reduced 3% in China.

ELON MUSK CRITICIZES WAYMO'S AUTONOMOUS TECH

Tesla reported 15,200 combined global deliveries for the Model S and Model X SUV in the third quarter, which was down nearly half from the 27,660 recorded in 2018. Overall Tesla deliveries set a quarterly record of 139,300 on the strength of the lower-priced Model 3 and Model Y.

Stocks in this Article

TSLATESLA INC.
$442.30
+8.30 (+1.91%)

Tesla recently improved the range of the Model S Long Range Plus to 402 miles per charge, which is the highest of any electric car on sale today.

The price for the new top of the line Model S Plaid high-performance version that goes on sale in late 2021 with a claimed 520-mile range was not changed and remains at $139,990.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE