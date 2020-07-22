Elon Musk tweets first render of Boring Company's Las Vegas Loop transportation hub

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has unveiled the first render of the transportation hub for the Boring Company's Las Vegas Loop, an underground tunnel system designed to zip passengers from one side of the Las Vegas Convention Center to the other in under two minutes.

Continue Reading Below

"Coming soon," Musk tweeted on Wednesday.

WHY TESLA STOCK IS S&P 500 BOUND

The render depicts a transportation hub with a sleek and modern design filled with Tesla's driverless vehicles at the bottom of an escalator. The image shows Tesla's Model 3 electric vehicles, which will be one of the cars used to transport passengers between locations.

Above the tunnel is a display showing passengers when their vehicles will depart based on an assigned number, while across one of the hub's walls is a Las Vegas tourism ad with the slogan "What happens in Vegas, only happens here."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the Loop system is expected to transport up to 4,400 people per hour across the convention center's 200-acre campus at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. The underground system will utilize up to 62 Tesla vehicles that can hold up to 16 passengers at a time.

TESLA NEEDS TO PROVE ITS WORTH AFTER ELECTRIFYING STOCK-PRICE SURGE

The Convention Center Loop will include three passenger stations, which will connect the existing 3.2 million square feet of the LVCC campus with the new $980 million, 1.4 million-square-foot West Hall expansion expected to be completed in December 2020.

Musk noted that the vehicles will not look similar to concept art that was shared in 2017 depicting people inside a futuristic glass pod, saying it's "best to have people seated for safety & speed of travel."

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority confirmed that the tunnels were completed back in May. The $52.5 million project is set to debut to the public in January 2021 and will be free for convention center attendees.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS