Technology

Musk’s ‘big challenge’ at Twitter comes after the midterms: GETTR CEO

Twitter won’t see Musk’s changes until after the midterms: GETTR CEO

While some of Elon Musk’s critics choose to leave Twitter and supporters rejoin, one of his competitors cautioned that the billionaire's biggest hurdle will come after the midterm elections on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday.

"I think a lot of folks, especially in the center and center-right, who've been mad about the political discrimination, are coming back to Twitter," GETTR CEO Jason Miller told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. "They view Elon Musk as the savior."

"One of the things to keep in mind, though," Miller further warned, "is it's going to take at least six months, we're assuming, to get the deal completely done. So we might not actually see the policy changes with Twitter happen till after the midterms. That's the big challenge."

Miller, who founded his platform on principles of independent thought, believes it’s a "good thing" to see Musk’s $44 billion purchase expand free speech rights amongst Big Tech, and those who support the free exchange of ideas should support the Tesla founder and CEO.

ELON MUSK SEEMS TO THROW SHADE AS TRUTH SOCIAL PASSES TWITTER ON APP STORE

"The problem with Twitter isn't a technological one. This isn't an innovation problem. It's a cultural one," Miller said. "And that's something that, as genius as Elon Musk is, I think he's going to find out it's easier to land a rocket on Mars than change the culture of Twitter."

Elon Musk

On "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday, GETTR CEO Jason Miller argued Musk's "big challenge" at Twitter will be changing its culture once he takes helm after the midterm elections. (Getty Images)

Miller pointed out the key to changing that culture starts from within the Twitter office’s walls.

"This isn't about just clearing out the CEO or the chief marketing person. You literally have to remove every moderation director, every coder, every engineer," Miller admitted. "We've seen the freakouts that are happening from Twitter, and there's a reason they're going to push back and resist every bit of change he tries to bring."

Biden 'lied to the American public' over Hunter laptop scandal: GETTR CEO

Miller raised concerns that Twitter’s so-called miserable business model can’t fundamentally be changed.

"It's not a fun user experience, that's part of the reason why we launched GETTR, to give people a more positive environment. You can't even look at the comments anymore on Twitter. It's just negativity, there's so many bots," Elon’s competitor said, "but I think it's great that Musk is trying to go and take them on and try to change it."

