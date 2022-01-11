GETTR, Trump social media platforms about taking power away from Silicon Valley oligarchs, Jason Miller says

GETTR CEO Jason Miller told "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday that the new wave of alternative social media is not about competition, but instead coming together to take down Big Tech.

After having a conversation with former President Trump regarding his re-emergence with Truth Social, Miller explained that the two social media heads shared a common goal.

"This has never been about GETTR vs. Truth Social," he said. "This is about taking power away from Silicon Valley oligarchs and decentralizing more, so it’s not just Twitter and Facebook who have all the control."

Miller suggested that there’s plenty of market space for new platforms to continue emerging and to join in on the movement of Big Tech "wholesale rejection."

GETTR recently gained 1 million new users – totaling a milestone 4 million users -- after podcast personality Joe Rogan jumped the Twitter ship and encouraged his followers to join him. Rogan’s transition was sparked after both virologist Dr. Robert Malone and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., were permanently banned from Twitter.

GETTR has since welcomed other prominent names such as Fox News’ own Tucker Carlson and former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard which Miller described as "huge" for the platform.

Miller touched on Big Tech social media’s increasingly blatant "political discrimination" against any central to right-leaning beliefs, to the point where now "it’s almost customary." The CEO credited Trump for putting it best -- "if they’re willing to do it to me, they’ll do it to any of you."

"And they’re not going to just stop with people who identify politically," Miller added. "Look at the way Nicki Minaj was put into digital jail, or the way that they’re trying to cancel Dave Chappelle. So, they’re not going to stop until they completely frame the world in their own viewpoint."

Miller suggested Big Tech companies have seen such a significant drop particularly in stock performance due to the fact that people are waking up and recognizing that Silicon Valley executives, who were not voted into office, are determining their constitutional right to free speech.

The GETTR head emphasized that the platform has been a global effort as well with more than half of all users currently being international. This includes Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and three of his elected official sons.

"This is truly a global issue; it’s not just in the U.S. where you have these frustrations with Big Tech," he said. "What we have a focus on here is protecting the free speech but also making sure it’s a safe environment for people to join."