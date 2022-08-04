Elon Musk's answer to Twitter lawsuit to be made public by Friday

Elon Musk’s response to Twitter's lawsuit over the billionaire's attempt to call off his $44 billion takeover of the social media company is coming before the end of the week.

It is expected to be made public by Friday evening at the latest, according to a judge's ruling.

That's a couple days later than Musk's team wanted. Attorneys wanted to file a public version of their answer and counterclaims in Delaware court Wednesday.

Twitter attorneys complained that they needed more time to review and potentially redact Musk’s sealed filing, saying it refers "extensively" to internal Twitter information and data given to Musk.

Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, in a teleconference Wednesday, directed that the public filing be docketed by 5 p.m. Friday, but it could be filed earlier.

Twitter attorneys argued that court rules require that five business days lapse before a public version of Musk's filing is docketed.

"Few cases attract as much public interest as this one, and Twitter is mindful of this court’s commitment to ensuring maximum public access to its proceedings," Twitter attorney Kevin Shannon wrote. "Twitter has no interest in proposing any more redactions to defendants’ responsive pleading than are necessary."

Musk attorney Edward Micheletti argued that Twitter's lawyers were misinterpreting the court rules. Musk attorneys also say there is no confidential information in Musk's filing that should be withheld from the public.

"Twitter should not be permitted to continue burying the side of the story it does not want publicly disclosed," Micheletti wrote.

Musk agreed to buy Twitter in April and then indicated he wanted out of the deal in July.

Twitter filed a lawsuit to hold him to the "seller-friendly" agreement.

Twitter shares closed Wednesday at $41, well off a 52-week high of $69.81.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TWTR TWITTER INC. 40.99 +0.03 +0.07% TSLA TESLA INC. 922.19 +20.43 +2.27%

Musk says Twitter has failed to provide him enough information about the number of fake accounts on its service.

Twitter argues that Musk is deliberately trying to tank the deal because market conditions have deteriorated and the acquisition no longer serves his interests.

