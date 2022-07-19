Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Legal

Twitter, Elon Musk trial to start in October

close
Evercore ISI senior managing director Mark Mahaney discusses if the social media giant will be able to force Elon Musk to buy the company on 'Varney & Co.' video

Best Twitter revert to a publicly traded company: Expert

Evercore ISI senior managing director Mark Mahaney discusses if the social media giant will be able to force Elon Musk to buy the company on 'Varney & Co.'

Twitter and Elon Musk's legal battle over the Tesla chief executive's decision to terminate his $44 billion acquisition of the social media giant will take place in October, according to a judge's ruling on Tuesday.

Twitter requested that the proceedings be expedited because the merger agreement with Musk terminates on Oct. 25. In a motion on Friday, Musk urged the court to reject Twitter's "unjustifiable" request and push the trial date to Feb. 13, 2023, or later.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.