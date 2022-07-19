Twitter, Elon Musk trial to start in October

Twitter and Elon Musk's legal battle over the Tesla chief executive's decision to terminate his $44 billion acquisition of the social media giant will take place in October, according to a judge's ruling on Tuesday.

Twitter requested that the proceedings be expedited because the merger agreement with Musk terminates on Oct. 25. In a motion on Friday, Musk urged the court to reject Twitter's "unjustifiable" request and push the trial date to Feb. 13, 2023, or later.

