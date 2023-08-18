Elon Musk says X will end 'block' function for users outside private messages

Billionaire Elon Musk said Friday that he plans to end the "block" function on social media platform X.

X, formerly known as Twitter, currently offers a standard block function that allows users to restrict others' ability to comment on their posts — but that function may come to an end soon.

"Block is going to be deleted as a 'feature,' except for [direct messages]," Musk said Friday. "It makes no sense."

"You will still be able to mute accounts and block users for [direct messages]," Musk clarified via a comment in a separate thread.

Blocking is a nearly universal feature of social media platforms that is intended to allow users to end communication with others whose posts they feel are offensive, threatening or otherwise undesirable.

Musk's off-the-cuff comments come amidst a larger campaign to severe the platform's ties to its Twitter-era aesthetics and interface.

The billionaire owner has already drastically altered key features of the app, such as changing its "verification" services — previously used to ensure the authenticity of accounts bearing a public figure's likeness or name — to a subscription-based amplifier for users' posts.

X has also rolled out new opportunities for users with large audiences to monetize their content based on engagement and view count.

Fox News Digital's Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.