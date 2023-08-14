Musk appears to leak Zuckerberg private messages as Meta CEO says 'time to move on' from charity fight

A post has surfaced appearing to show leaked messages between SpaceX founder and X owner Elon Musk and Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in which the latter urges him to set a date for a charity fight "or we should move on."

Author Walter Isaacson says he received a screenshot of the apparent exchange from Musk early Sunday morning.

"Wanna do a practice bout at your house next week?" Musk purportedly asked Zuckerberg.

"If you still want to do a real MMA fight, then you should train on your own and let me know when you’re ready to compete," he purportedly responded. "I don’t want to keep hyping something that will never happen, so you should either decide you’re going to do this and do it soon, or we should move on."

ZUCKERBERG SAYS HE’S ‘READY TO FIGHT’ MUSK

"I will be in Palo Alto on Monday. Let’s fight in your Octagon," Musk apparently replied.

Meta, when asked by FOX Business for comment regarding the conversation, deferred to a message Zuckerberg wrote on Threads on Sunday in which he said, "I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on."

"I offered a real date. [UFC President] Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead," he wrote. "If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously."

MUSK SAYS ZUCKERBERG FIGHT WILL BE IN ‘EPIC LOCATION’ IN ANCIENT ROME

The post came after Zuckerberg shared an image of himself wearing pads and gloves inside an MMA ring.

"Separately, here's a photo from today's Friday Morning Fights in my backyard octagon. Good times," Zuckerberg said, adding that "I love this sport and I've been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me. If he ever agrees on an actual date, you'll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on."

Musk first challenged Zuckerberg to a cage fight in June.

"The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta," Musk previously wrote on X. "Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location."

FOX Business’ Julia Musto contributed to this report.