Elon Musk Twitter silence reaches 9 days

Billionaire Elon Musk has remained unusually silent on social media for over a week amid his continued bid to purchase the Twitter platform.

Musk has not posted on his personal Twitter account in nine days, leading many to wonder why the usually social media-addicted CEO has gone quiet.

The questions are compounded by Musk's intentions to purchase the Twitter platform, which he has said serves an important function in today's world but is compromised by bias and politics.

His last post before going dark was on Jun. 21, when he replied to a tweet about SpaceX and the Federal Communications Commission.

Musk, who entered into a $44 billion agreement in April to acquire Twitter and take the company private at $54.20 per share, has disputed the company's internal estimate that spam and fake accounts make up less than 5% of the platform's users.

Musk threatened to walk away from the deal earlier this month, claiming that the company breached its obligations under the merger agreement by "actively resisting and thwarting" his right to information on the spam and fake account data.

Twitter's board has "unanimously recommended" that its shareholders vote to approve Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of the social media giant.

Musk recently surpassed 100 million followers on Twitter. Social media tracker SocialBlade shows Musk reached the milestone sometime between Sunday and Monday.

Musk emphasized that he aspires to make Twitter an appealing system to use that is as inclusive as possible.

"Ideally I’d like to get like 80% of North America and perhaps, I don’t know, half the world or something ultimately on Twitter in one form or another," he explained. "And that means it must be something that is appealing to people. It obviously cannot be a place where people feel uncomfortable or harassed, or they’ll simply not use it."

