Published

Elon Musk's Tesla hiring back some on Supercharger team he fired weeks ago: report

The company kicked off layoffs in mid-April

Tesla is reportedly giving certain recently-axed Supercharger employees their jobs back, seemingly unwinding to some extent its significant downsizing of the unit.

Bloomberg reported Monday on the Elon Musk-run electric vehicle (EV) maker’s efforts to reemploy an unspecified number of Supercharger team members, citing anonymous sources "with knowledge of the matter."

The outlet identified Tesla’s head of charging for North America as one of the people who rejoined. 

The report comes two weeks after The Information and other outlets said the roughly 500-person Supercharger unit was getting the ax. Tesla’s senior director of EV charging, Rebecca Tinucci, also exited the company. 

Tesla Supercharger

A Tesla charging station in the Silicon Valley town of Mountain View, California, Aug. 24, 2016. (Smith Collection/Gado / Getty Images)

FOX Business reached out to Tesla for comment.

Late last month, Tesla reported its network of Superchargers consisted of over 57,500 connectors and nearly 6,250 stations. Those represented year-over-year increases of 27% and 26%, respectively.

A charger with Tesla logo

Tesla reports that its network of Superchargers consisted of over 57,500 connectors and nearly 6,250 stations. (Smith Collection/Gado / Getty Images)

Musk has said on X, the social media platform he bought in October 2022, that Tesla "still plans to grow the Supercharger network, just at a slower pace for new locations" and "will spend well over $500M expanding our Supercharger network to create thousands of NEW chargers this year."

Tesla

Prior to cutting nearly all of the Supercharger unit, Tesla had revealed plans in mid-April to shed over 10% of its headcount as part of a restructuring. At the end of 2023, over 140,400 people had jobs at the EV maker.

Tesla supercharging station in California

Tesla vehicle is charged at a station in Kettleman City, California, Jan. 25, 2023. (Mike Blake / Reuters Photos)

Tesla said the job cuts "will prepare Tesla for our next phase of growth, as we are developing some of the most revolutionary technologies in auto, energy and artificial intelligence."

Reports also surfaced earlier this month that the EV maker reneged on summer internship offers it made to college students.