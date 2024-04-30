Tesla lays off more workers, two senior executives out: Report

Tesla is reportedly cutting additional jobs and two more top executives are gone after the electric vehicle giant slashed its workforce by 10% earlier this month.

The Information reported that Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent an email to executives on Monday evening informing them that senior director of EV charging, Rebecca Tinucci, would be leaving the company on Tuesday, along with nearly all of her 500-person-strong Supercharger team.

Tesla's director of vehicle programs and new product initiatives, Daniel Ho, is also out, along with his entire staff, the report said. It is unclear how many people worked in that division.

The company's public policy team, which was led by former executive Rohan Patel, will also be dissolved, the report said.

"Hopefully these actions are making it clear that we need to be absolutely hard core about headcount and cost reduction," Musk wrote in the leaked email, according to The Information. "While some on exec staff are taking this seriously, most are not yet doing so."

Tesla did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

The report comes two weeks after the electric vehicle giant confirmed it would reduce its workforce by more than 10%, trimming its roughly 140,000 headcount by 15,000.

Last week, thousands of Tesla workers in California and Texas were informed they were out of jobs. The company disclosed alongside the layoffs that its senior vice president of powertrain and energy engineering, Andrew Baglino, had left after an 18-year stint at the EV maker.

In a separate report Tuesday, Electrek criticized Tesla's move to get rid of its Supercharger team and Tinucci, whom it credited with convincing rival manufacturers like Ford and General Motors to adopt Tesla's NACS plug for EVs.

Tesla is grappling with falling sales and an intensifying price war, which led to its quarterly revenue falling for the first time since 2020, the company reported last week.

Musk made progress toward rolling out Tesla's advanced driver-assistance package in China, the epicenter of the EV price war, during a surprise visit to Beijing on Sunday.

That trip came just over a week after he scrapped a planned trip to India, where Tesla has long sought to start operations, due to "very heavy Tesla obligations."

