Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Elon Musk

Elon Musk says Tesla AI Day pushed to Sept 30

Elon Musk introduced the Tesla Bot at last year's AI Day, saying it could be launched the following year

close
Strive co-founder and executive chairman Vivek Ramaswamy argues that Elon Musk taking over Twitter is ‘good for the country,’ since he’s ‘committed to free speech.’ video

Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover ‘good for the country’: Vivek Ramaswamy

Strive co-founder and executive chairman Vivek Ramaswamy argues that Elon Musk taking over Twitter is ‘good for the country,’ since he’s ‘committed to free speech.’

Elon musk announced on Thursday night that Tesla's AI Day is being pushed to Sept. 30.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Tesla CEO tweeted the announcement.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer of Tesla. (Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Tesla AI Day pushed to Sept 30, as we may have an Optimus prototype working by then," said Musk.

 The date was originally set for Aug. 19.

ELON MUSK INTRODUCES HUMANOID ROBOT PROTOTYPE AT TESLA AI DAY

It was at last year's AI Day that Musk introduced the humanoid robot project saying that it could be launched the following year.

Tesla bot

Tesla holds AI Day and introduces Tesla Bot

The robot would carry out the work people don't like to do.

Musk said at the time the robot would "eliminate dangerous, repetitive, boring tasks."

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TSLA TESLA INC. 775.00 +34.63 +4.68%

"Optimus could eventually address global shortages of labor, and in the short term might be able to carry items around a factory," Musk had said in January, according to Reuters.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Musk has said the purpose of the AI day is to help bring top tech talent to Tesla.

Reuters contributed to this report.