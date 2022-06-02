Elon Musk says Tesla AI Day pushed to Sept 30

Elon musk announced on Thursday night that Tesla's AI Day is being pushed to Sept. 30.

The Tesla CEO tweeted the announcement.

"Tesla AI Day pushed to Sept 30, as we may have an Optimus prototype working by then," said Musk.

The date was originally set for Aug. 19.

It was at last year's AI Day that Musk introduced the humanoid robot project saying that it could be launched the following year.

The robot would carry out the work people don't like to do.

Musk said at the time the robot would "eliminate dangerous, repetitive, boring tasks."

"Optimus could eventually address global shortages of labor, and in the short term might be able to carry items around a factory," Musk had said in January, according to Reuters.

Musk has said the purpose of the AI day is to help bring top tech talent to Tesla.

Reuters contributed to this report.