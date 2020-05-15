Union targets Elon Musk's $655K funding request after he defies coronavirus health order

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Entrepreneur Elon Musk and one of his companies are once again at odds with union leaders – as the Teamsters attempt to block a SpaceX request for government subsidies Friday.

In a letter sent to the California Employment Training Panel, which is expected to consider SpaceX CEO Musk’s request for funds, the Teamsters asked the panel to reject the request for $655,500 in subsidies because Musk runs businesses that “tamp down on the collective bargaining rights of employees and disregard the safety of workers.”

“At a time when too many hardworking Californians are lined up in miles-long food bank lines trying to feed their families, Mr. Musk is looking to fatten up at the public trough once again,” the letter read. “He has a proven track record of enriching himself and his companies instead of being a good corporate partner who understands the value of operating a fair workplace. He, and his company SpaceX, are not deserving of taxpayers’ dollars.”

The Teamsters referred to past incidents, including one in 2017 where Musk allegedly threatened and retaliated against workers who supported a union – and the fact that he opened his California plant in defiance of coronavirus-related health measures in the state.

A SpaceX spokesperson did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

Meanwhile, Musk has threatened to move operations for his electric auto company, Tesla, to Texas after he was prevented from reopening his plant in Alameda County, California.

