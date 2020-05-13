California Tesla worker thanks Elon Musk after reopening despite coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

A man who appears to be an employee at Tesla's recently reopened California plant posted a video showing some of the changes the automaker has implemented because of coronavirus.

TESLA RAMPS UP US RESTART AFTER DEFYING COUNTY ORDERS AT CALIFORNIA PLANT

"HUGE THANK YOU Elon Musk for the full accommodation and ensuring that social distancing is not only implemented in manufacturing but also on shuttles!" Eddie Rosiles wrote on Twitter. "I along with my coworkers feel very safe!"

"The custom styling some of the team is doing over their masks is really cool!" CEO Elon Musk replied.

The video shows shuttles for workers and signs encouraging social distancing.

"We have three buses to stay smart, be apart, so it seems like Tesla is implementing good social distancing measures," a man's voice says in the video. "I'm really happy."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 788.45 -20.96 -2.59%

Musk said he would be on site in Fremont, California, on Monday when it reopened without receiving the go-ahead from county officials. Musk tweeted that if anyone at the plant should be arrested for the reopening, it should be him, but the situation never escalated to that level. Alameda County officials said Tuesday that Tesla could ramp up to full operations next week if it takes safety precautions.

Musk sent an email to Fremont employees on Monday thanking them, CleanTechnica reported.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Just wanted to send you a note of appreciation for working hard to make Tesla successful," Musk wrote, according to CleanTechnica. "It is so cool seeing the factory come back to life and you are making it happen!!"

"An honest day’s work spent building products or providing services of use to others is extremely honorable," he continued. "I have vastly more respect for someone who takes pride in doing a good job, whatever the profession, than some rich or famous person who does nothing useful."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business' inquiry to Tesla was not immediately returned.