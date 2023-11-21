Elon Musk says X will send money to hospitals in Israel and to the Red Cross in Gaza

X Corp will give hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross and Red Crescent in Gaza funds, owner Elon Musk said Tuesday afternoon.

Musk said the donations would consist of "all revenue from advertising & subscriptions associated with the war in Gaza." Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X since early June, also encouraged others to join the company in doing so.

Israel and Hamas terrorists have been engaged in a clash since early October. There have been thousands of total casualties in the war, with Israel reporting over 1,200 killed and the Palestinian Ministry of Health claiming almost 13,000, FOX News Digital reported.

X Corp "will track how funds are spent and go through the Red Cross/Crescent" to keep the donations in Gaza from going to Hamas, Musk subsequently said in response to an inquiry from a user. "Better ideas are welcome."

"We should care about the innocent regardless of race, creed, religion or anything else," he wrote.

Musk’s announcement about the planned donations happened just a day after his social media platform lodged a defamation complaint against Media Matters for America in connection to its reporting last week that ads for certain companies and anti-Semitic content had shown up adjacent to each other. IBM, Apple and Lions Gate Entertainment had subsequently pumped the brakes on using X for advertising, according to reports.

X alleged Media Matters "manipulated algorithms governing the user experience on X to bypass safeguards and create images of X’s largest advertisers’ paid posts adjacent to racist, incendiary content, leaving the false impression that these pairings are anything but what they actually are: manufactured, inorganic and extraordinarily rare."

Media Matters has called the legal action a "frivolous lawsuit meant to bully X’s critics into silence" and said it "stands behind its reporting and looks forward to winning in court," Axios reported.

Last week Musk also commented that an X user had "said the actual truth" after that person alleged Jewish communities have spread "hatred against whites," prompting widespread criticism.

He said Sunday that "nothing could be further from the truth" than allegations of him being antisemitic.

X has belonged to Musk since October 2022, when he finished his purchase of then-Twitter for an eye-popping $44 billion. In addition to owning X, he also runs Tesla and SpaceX.

