Elon Musk says he tried 'Grand Theft Auto' 'but didn't like doing crime'

Elon Musk went on his social media platform X to briefly offer his experience with popular video game franchise "Grand Theft Auto."

"Tried, but didn’t like doing crime," he wrote in an X post late Monday. "GTA5 required shooting police officers in the opening scene. Just couldn’t do it."

Rockstar Games, a video game label under Take-Two Interactive Software, put out "Grand Theft Auto V" about 10 years ago. In that time frame, gamers have picked up over 190 million units of the title, with Take-Tow having reporting it took just three days of being on the market back then for it to bring in over $1 billion in retail sales.

"Grand Theft Auto V" will stop being the most recent title that Rockstar has put out for the franchise in 2025, when the sixth iteration will debut, according to a trailer published Monday by Rockstar Games.

The trailer leaking prompted Rockstar Games to put out the official version early. It is the first for "Grand Theft Auto VI."

Early last month, the video game label had indicated a trailer was on its way.

Rockstar Games said Monday fans will be able to play "Grand Theft Auto VI" on Playstation 5 systems and Xbox Series X/S systems once it debuts.

The "Grand Theft Auto" franchise has seen overall unit sales of over 410 million.

Amid the debut of the new trailer, the stock price of Take-Two Interactive has posted a decline of 1.5% from where it opened Tuesday.