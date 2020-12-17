Elon Musk says reports of SpaceX valuation doubling 'incorrect'

Despite reports that SpaceX is in talks to raise additional funding that would see its valuation double, CEO Elon Musk said this is "incorrect."

Continue Reading Below

"This is incorrect," Musk replied to a story written by Teslerati, referencing the funding round. When pressed by other Twitter users about what was incorrect about it, Musk did not reply.

Business Insider, which first reported the news, said SpaceX is seeking a valuation of $92 billion. In August, the company raised $1.9 billion at a valuation of $46 billion, its largest funding round to date.

SPACEX COULD BE WORTH ALMOST $100B AFTER NEW FUNDING ROUND, REPORT SAYS

FOX Business has reached out to SpaceX with a request for comment for this story to clarify what Musk meant.

The Musk-led SpaceX has had a busy few months, growing its rocket business, as well as its Internet satellite segment. In addition to launching its own satellites, it has launched satellites for others, most recently sending one to low-Earth orbit for the satellite radio company SiriusXM.

It recently performed a test flight of its Starship SN8 rocket that ended in a fireball, though Musk declared it a success, saying the company got the data it needed.

In conjunction with NASA, SpaceX also launched the Crew-1 mission in November, the first crew rotation flight on a U.S. commercial spacecraft, after becoming certified to carry astronauts to the International Space Station.

In May, SpaceX made history by launching NASA astronauts into space from U.S. soil for the first time since 2011, following the retirement of the space shuttle.

Musk has also talked about SpaceX in the context of making humanity a multi-planetary species, having done so as recently as last month.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In October, Musk, who once advocated dropping nuclear weapons on Mars to make it more habitable, set a four-year timeline for an unmanned SpaceX mission to Mars, but cautioned the timeline was "only a guess."

In 2018, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO said there was a "70% chance" he would move to Mars, but caveated there was a "good chance" of dying on the way to the Red Planet.

Two years prior, he laid out an ambitious plan to put human life on Mars. NASA's long-term goal is to send a manned mission to Mars in the 2030s.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS