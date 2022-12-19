Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Elon Musk

Elon Musk says only Twitter Blue subscribers will be allowed to vote in policy-related polls

The policy change comes after Musk polled Twitter users on whether he should step down as CEO

close
The Future Fund managing partner Gary Black and Barron's senior special writer Allen Root discuss how Elon Musk's Twitter turmoil is negatively impacting Tesla stock on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Elon Musk needs to step aside as Twitter CEO, focus on Tesla: Gary Black

The Future Fund managing partner Gary Black and Barron's senior special writer Allen Root discuss how Elon Musk's Twitter turmoil is negatively impacting Tesla stock on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Elon Musk on Monday said Twitter will only allow its Blue subscribers to vote in policy-related polls. 

Musk mentioned the change while commenting on a Twitter user who made the suggestion in response to Musk’s poll asking whether he should step down as CEO

"Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of the poll," Musk tweeted Monday, with a majority of the votes in the affirmative. 

TWITTER REMOVES POLICY BANNING PROMOTION OF OTHER SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS FOLLOWING BACKLASH

German-Finnish Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom responded that it was "unwise" for Musk to run such a poll as he is "now deep state enemy #1." 

"They have the biggest bot army on Twitter. They have 100K ‘analysts’ with 30-40 accounts all voting against you," he tweeted. "Let’s clean up and then run this poll again. The majority has faith in you." 

Elon Musk at a press conference

Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022.  (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

He added: "I’m hoping that Elon did this poll as a honeypot to catch all the deep state bots. The dataset for this poll will contain most of them. Some good data-mining and he could kill them all in one go." 

"Interesting," Musk replied. 

Another Twitter user, Unfiltered Boss, weighed in on the conversation, suggesting that "Blue subscribers should be the only ones that can vote in policy related polls. We actually have skin in the game." 

"Good point," Musk responded. "Twitter will make that change." 

As of Monday evening, there was no word on whether Musk would step aside or who the new leader might be.

Since buying Twitter, Musk has presided over a dizzying series of changes that have unnerved advertisers and turned off users. He's laid off half of the workforce, axed contract content moderators and disbanded a council of trust and safety advisors. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

He has dropped enforcement of COVID-19 misinformation rules and called for criminal charges against Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 