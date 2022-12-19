Elon Musk says only Twitter Blue subscribers will be allowed to vote in policy-related polls

Elon Musk on Monday said Twitter will only allow its Blue subscribers to vote in policy-related polls.

Musk mentioned the change while commenting on a Twitter user who made the suggestion in response to Musk’s poll asking whether he should step down as CEO.

"Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of the poll," Musk tweeted Monday, with a majority of the votes in the affirmative.

German-Finnish Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom responded that it was "unwise" for Musk to run such a poll as he is "now deep state enemy #1."

"They have the biggest bot army on Twitter. They have 100K ‘analysts’ with 30-40 accounts all voting against you," he tweeted. "Let’s clean up and then run this poll again. The majority has faith in you."

He added: "I’m hoping that Elon did this poll as a honeypot to catch all the deep state bots. The dataset for this poll will contain most of them. Some good data-mining and he could kill them all in one go."

"Interesting," Musk replied.

Another Twitter user, Unfiltered Boss, weighed in on the conversation, suggesting that "Blue subscribers should be the only ones that can vote in policy related polls. We actually have skin in the game."

"Good point," Musk responded. "Twitter will make that change."

As of Monday evening, there was no word on whether Musk would step aside or who the new leader might be.

Since buying Twitter, Musk has presided over a dizzying series of changes that have unnerved advertisers and turned off users. He's laid off half of the workforce, axed contract content moderators and disbanded a council of trust and safety advisors.

He has dropped enforcement of COVID-19 misinformation rules and called for criminal charges against Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert.

