Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Twitter

Twitter removes policy banning promotion of other social media accounts following backlash

The policy and the Twitter thread announcing the initial rule have both been deleted

close
FOX Business journalist Susan Li shares the latest in the files exposing the tie between Twitter and the FBI and her recent suspension on Twitter on ‘The Evening Edit’ video

Susan Li talks her suspension on Twitter

FOX Business journalist Susan Li shares the latest in the files exposing the tie between Twitter and the FBI and her recent suspension on Twitter on ‘The Evening Edit’

On Sunday evening, Twitter removed a controversial new policy prohibiting users from promoting their accounts with other social media platforms.

The reversal came on the same day Twitter announced the policy, which had said links and usernames promoting accounts on other social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Truth Social would no longer be permitted.

The policy and the Twitter thread announcing the move have both been deleted in the aftermath of intense backlash from users on the platform.

"We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter," a since-deleted thread from Twitter Safety read.

TWITTER BANS PROMOTIONAL POSTS FROM PLATFORMS LIKE FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM

Twitter logo

Twitter on Sunday removed a controversial new policy prohibiting users from promoting their accounts with other social media platforms. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu / AP Newsroom)

"Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post," the thread continued.

A Twitter poll posted Sunday night by Twitter Safety asks users if they would support Twitter barring users from promoting other social media accounts on its platform.

"Should we have a policy preventing the creation of or use of existing accounts for the main purpose of advertising other social media platforms?" the tweet asked.

Twitter App

The reversal came on the same day Twitter announced the policy, which had said links and usernames promoting accounts on other social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Truth Social would no longer be permitted. (Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images / Getty Images)

ELON MUSK SAYS TWITTER IN ‘FAST LANE TO BANKRUPTCY’ SINCE MAY

As of 4 a.m. ET, 86.9% of poll respondents said they were against the idea. The poll will conclude Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk also shared a poll from his personal account on Sunday asking his followers if he should step down from helming the social media giant.

Elon Musk with the Twitter logo

Twitter CEO Elon Musk shared a poll from his personal account on Sunday asking his followers if he should step down from leading the social media giant. (Muhammed Selim Korkutata / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," Musk wrote.

The results of that poll, which closes Monday at 6:20 a.m. ET, has 57.3% of respondents supporting a new head of Twitter, as of 4 a.m. ET.