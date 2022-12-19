Twitter removes policy banning promotion of other social media accounts following backlash

On Sunday evening, Twitter removed a controversial new policy prohibiting users from promoting their accounts with other social media platforms.

The reversal came on the same day Twitter announced the policy, which had said links and usernames promoting accounts on other social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Truth Social would no longer be permitted.

The policy and the Twitter thread announcing the move have both been deleted in the aftermath of intense backlash from users on the platform.

"We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter," a since-deleted thread from Twitter Safety read.

"Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post," the thread continued.

A Twitter poll posted Sunday night by Twitter Safety asks users if they would support Twitter barring users from promoting other social media accounts on its platform.

"Should we have a policy preventing the creation of or use of existing accounts for the main purpose of advertising other social media platforms?" the tweet asked.

As of 4 a.m. ET, 86.9% of poll respondents said they were against the idea. The poll will conclude Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk also shared a poll from his personal account on Sunday asking his followers if he should step down from helming the social media giant.

"Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," Musk wrote.

The results of that poll, which closes Monday at 6:20 a.m. ET, has 57.3% of respondents supporting a new head of Twitter, as of 4 a.m. ET.