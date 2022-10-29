Elon Musk reportedly ordered company-wide layoffs at Twitter

Tech guru and self-proclaimed "Chief Twit," Elon Musk is rumored to have ordered company-wide layoffs at Twitter on Saturday, according to a report from The New York Times.

Musk has reportedly ordered cuts across the company with some departments being more affected than others.

Twitter currently has approximately 7,500 staff members, and the Times reported that some managers have been asked to come up with lists of employees to let go.

TUCKER CARLSON: THE LEFT'S MONOPOLY ON TWITTER HAS BEEN BROKEN

The layoffs could occur before Nov. 1 because employees are typically scheduled to receive stock grants as part of their compensation.

According to the Times, stock grants, "typically represent a significant portion" of their pay and the billionaire may not have to pay these grants if his company lays off employees before the date.

Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Thursday and fired former CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, policy chief Vijaya Gadde, as well as an entire team of Twitter data engineers upon assuming ownership.

Before completing his $44 billion takeover, Musk reportedly told investors he planned to lay off as much as 75% of Twitter’s workforce.

ELON MUSK SAYS 'COMEDY IS NOW LEGAL' AFTER TWITTER TAKEOVER

However, Musk is said to have told employees this week that he wouldn’t cut the workforce dramatically.

While the billionaire has not shared explicit details on his plans for the company, he has shared his overarching vision for a "common digital town square," where people can debate a wide range of beliefs in the same place.

On Saturday, Musk took to Twitter to discuss food. "Fresh baked bread & pastries are some of the great joys of life," he tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Twitter didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.