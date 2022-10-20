Twitter workforce may be cut nearly 75% by Elon Musk: report

Billionaire Elon Musk reportedly said he had plans to cut Twitter’s workforce by almost 75% should his deal to buy the social media platform close.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TWTR TWITTER INC. 52.44 +0.61 +1.18%

While speaking to potential investors, Musk said he planned to reduce Twitter’s staffing from about 7,500 to around 2,000 employees, a nearly 75% decrease, according to The Washington Post.

The outlet cited interviews and documents as the basis of its reporting published Thursday.

Musk offered to buy Twitter in April and sought to end the acquisition a few months later, resulting in a legal battle between him and the company.

In a reversal, he said earlier this month he would go through with the original deal.

The Delaware Court of Chancery has given Musk, who also heads Tesla and SpaceX, until Oct. 28 to close the deal. Otherwise, there will be a trial in November.

FOX Business reached out to Tesla seeking Musk’s comment.

On Tesla’s earnings call Wednesday, Musk said he was "excited about the Twitter situation."

"I think it’s an asset that has sort of languished for a long time but has incredible potential," he said. "Although obviously myself and the other investors are obviously overpaying for it right now, the long-term potential for Twitter in my view is an order of magnitude greater than its current value."

Twitter officials planned to take cost-cutting measures even in the event the Musk acquisition doesn’t close, the Washington Post reported. The company reportedly planned a roughly $800 million cut in payroll by the end of 2023.

FOX Business also reached out to Twitter for comment.

