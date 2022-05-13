Elon Musk putting Twitter deal on hold 'extremely smart': Rumble CEO

During an interview on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria," Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski praised Elon Musk for putting his Twitter buyout on hold to assess the number of spam accounts on the platform, arguing the tech pioneer is "extremely smart" because "he needs to do his due diligence."

CHRIS PAVLOVSKI: But the potential of Elon buying Twitter and opening it up is also a huge thing for this asset class. It opens up everything for all the Rumble users to share their content. So… that's also amazing.

ELON MUSK SAYS DEAL FOR TWITTER IS 'ON HOLD'

But what Elon's doing here is, is extremely smart. He needs to do his due diligence. And when we started with looking at Truth Social, and we started looking at the data there when we are posting things, it was really obvious to us that there was something, there was a big enormous gap in terms of engagement. You would see significantly more engagement on Truth than you would on Twitter, for our accounts, for other accounts.

TWITTER TO PAUSE MOST HIRING, EXECUTIVES FIRED AHEAD OF ELON MUSK'S ARRIVAL

And you have to… step back and look at this. Like, Truth is only on iOS. It's only in the United States. It's not international. It's not on the web, it's not on Android. Twitter is on all these platforms. And the engagement was far less. So there's something happening there. And Elon, doing his due diligence is extremely smart. He should step back, and he should take a look at this and see if there's any kind of a material difference in what we're hearing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: