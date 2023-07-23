Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Elon Musk

Elon Musk points new domain to Twitter, prepares to drop interim 'X' logo

Elon Musk said overnight that Twitter was moving away from the brand and getting rid of 'all the birds'

close
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee discusses Elon Musk saying that suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story was election interference on ‘The Bottom Line.’ video

Elon Musk ‘doesn’t care’ if people don’t like what he says: Mike Huckabee

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee discusses Elon Musk saying that suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story was election interference on ‘The Bottom Line.’

Twitter owner Elon Musk is moving forward with plans to replace the bird logo currently on the social media platform with an "X" logo.

Earlier this year, Musk changed the name of Twitter Inc. to X Corp.

Just after midnight on Sunday, Musk said Twitter would be moving away from the brand it’s become known for, getting rid of "all the birds."

"And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," he tweeted.

ELON MUSK SAYS TWITTER TO CHANGE LOGO TO ‘X’: ‘BID ADIEU TO THE TWITTER BRAND’

Elon Musk behind the current Twitter bird logo

Elon Musk is planning to phase out the Twitter brand on the social media platform.  (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

He followed up the tweet saying a new logo could launch as soon as the next day – if it is good enough to post.

Musk appeared to be following through with his words on Sunday afternoon and tweeted that the website address X.com was redirected to Twitter.com, and the interim X logo was going to go live later in the day.

TWITTER'S ELON MUSK REACTS TO META PLATFORMS' THREADS SETTING RATE LIMITS

In a subsequent tweet, a fake Elon Musk account asked, "What should we call tweeting?"

One user replied "Xweeting," and another said, "Xeeting," pronounced, "zeeting."

In the same string of replies, a user pleaded not to change the term, saying, "Please no. We can just keep calling them tweets."

Still, another user just replied, "Xpressing."

ELON MUSK SAYS TWITTER STILL IN ‘NEGATIVE CASH FLOW’ DUE TO 50% DROP IN ADVERTISING, DEBT

Elon Musk's Twitter account on a smart phone

In this photo illustration, the Elon Musk Twitter account seen displayed on a smartphone and Twitter logo in the background. Elon Musk is transitioning the Twitter brand to "X." (Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Twitter CEO, or rather X’s CEO Linda Yaccarino turned to Twitter to sound off on the rebranded social media company.

"It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression," she tweeted. "Twitter made on massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square."

She went on to say that for years, fans and critics pushed Twitter to go bigger, and X will do that and more.

"We’ve already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we’re just getting started," Yaccarino tweeted. "There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything."

Twitter says on its website that the blue bird logo is its most "recognizable asset," adding that the company is protective of it.

To match the bird logo, the home button on Twitter’s website is an icon of a birdhouse.

Musk toyed around with temporarily replacing the logo in the past, particularly back in April.

TWITTER HIT WITH LAWSUIT CLAIMING EX-EMPLOYEES OWED AT LEAST $500M IN SEVERANCE PAY

The blue bird was replaced by Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu dog, and the replacement helped add as much as $4 billion to the meme coin’s market value.

When Musk took over the social media company in October, he faced criticism over the changes he proposed, like removing the old standard of getting verified and replacing it with a subscription service called Twitter Blue.

Twitter has since begun paying social media influencers who meet engagement criteria.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Last Tuesday, a lawsuit was filed against Twitter, accusing it of owing at least $500 million in severance pay to former employees. Over half of the company’s workforce was laid off after Musk took over, to cut costs.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report.