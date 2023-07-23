Elon Musk points new domain to Twitter, prepares to drop interim 'X' logo

Twitter owner Elon Musk is moving forward with plans to replace the bird logo currently on the social media platform with an "X" logo.

Earlier this year, Musk changed the name of Twitter Inc. to X Corp.

Just after midnight on Sunday, Musk said Twitter would be moving away from the brand it’s become known for, getting rid of "all the birds."

"And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," he tweeted.

He followed up the tweet saying a new logo could launch as soon as the next day – if it is good enough to post.

Musk appeared to be following through with his words on Sunday afternoon and tweeted that the website address X.com was redirected to Twitter.com, and the interim X logo was going to go live later in the day.

In a subsequent tweet, a fake Elon Musk account asked, "What should we call tweeting?"

One user replied "Xweeting," and another said, "Xeeting," pronounced, "zeeting."

In the same string of replies, a user pleaded not to change the term, saying, "Please no. We can just keep calling them tweets."

Still, another user just replied, "Xpressing."

Twitter CEO, or rather X’s CEO Linda Yaccarino turned to Twitter to sound off on the rebranded social media company.

"It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression," she tweeted. "Twitter made on massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square."

She went on to say that for years, fans and critics pushed Twitter to go bigger, and X will do that and more.

"We’ve already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we’re just getting started," Yaccarino tweeted. "There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything."

Twitter says on its website that the blue bird logo is its most "recognizable asset," adding that the company is protective of it.

To match the bird logo, the home button on Twitter’s website is an icon of a birdhouse.

Musk toyed around with temporarily replacing the logo in the past, particularly back in April.

The blue bird was replaced by Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu dog, and the replacement helped add as much as $4 billion to the meme coin’s market value.

When Musk took over the social media company in October, he faced criticism over the changes he proposed, like removing the old standard of getting verified and replacing it with a subscription service called Twitter Blue.

Twitter has since begun paying social media influencers who meet engagement criteria.

Last Tuesday, a lawsuit was filed against Twitter, accusing it of owing at least $500 million in severance pay to former employees. Over half of the company’s workforce was laid off after Musk took over, to cut costs.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report.