Elon Musk mocks Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's July 4th surfing

Musk said in an X post that he 'prefer[s] to work'

Elon Musk razzed Mark Zuckerberg after his fellow tech billionaire wished America a "Happy Birthday" with a patriotic bout of wake-surfing.

On the Fourth of July, Musk chimed in on footage of a tuxedo-wearing Zuckerberg simultaneously surfing the wake of a boat, holding an American flag and drinking from a can with a brief but sharp comment, "May he continue to have fun on his yachts. I prefer to work."

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg surfs while flying an American flag, wearing a tuxedo

To celebrate the Fourth of July, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg posted a video to Instagram in which he surfs while wearing a tuxedo, carrying an American flag and sipping beer. (@zuxk via Instagram / Fox News)

The surfing stunt was part of the Meta Platforms CEO’s participation in Independence Day celebrations. The holiday fell on Thursday this year.

MARK ZUCKERBERG SIPS BEER, FLIES AMERICAN FLAG WHILE SURFING IN TUXEDO ON INDEPENDENCE DAY

Zuckerberg’s video, featuring a patriotic combination of activities, had Bruce Springsteen’s "Born in the U.S.A." playing as a soundtrack.

Elon Musk attends "Exploring the New Frontiers of Innovation: Mark Read in Conversation with Elon Musk" session during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France, on June 19. (Marc Piasecki/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The remark from Musk, who helms electric vehicle maker Tesla and aerospace company SpaceX, appeared to reference reports that Zuckerberg owns a yacht. His vessel is 287 feet long and worth nine figures, according to The Sun and the New York Post.

SEE META CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG'S BRAND NEW 287-FOOT SUPERYACHT

It was a reply to another X user expressing a negative opinion about Zuckerberg, whom Musk has criticized and trolled on social media on prior occasions.

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks to lunch following a session at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, on July 8, 2021. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk and Zuckerberg are both among the richest individuals on the planet thanks to their respective business ventures, according to Forbes.

MUSK TROLLS ZUCKERBERG'S META AS FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM SEE WIDESPREAD OUTAGES

The Tesla CEO has the world’s largest personal fortune, at $250.2 billion, the outlet reported. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg has a value of $186.3 billion.

Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.