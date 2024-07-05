Elon Musk mocks Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's July 4th surfing

Elon Musk razzed Mark Zuckerberg after his fellow tech billionaire wished America a "Happy Birthday" with a patriotic bout of wake-surfing.

On the Fourth of July, Musk chimed in on footage of a tuxedo-wearing Zuckerberg simultaneously surfing the wake of a boat, holding an American flag and drinking from a can with a brief but sharp comment, "May he continue to have fun on his yachts. I prefer to work."

The surfing stunt was part of the Meta Platforms CEO’s participation in Independence Day celebrations. The holiday fell on Thursday this year.

Zuckerberg’s video, featuring a patriotic combination of activities, had Bruce Springsteen’s "Born in the U.S.A." playing as a soundtrack.

The remark from Musk, who helms electric vehicle maker Tesla and aerospace company SpaceX, appeared to reference reports that Zuckerberg owns a yacht. His vessel is 287 feet long and worth nine figures, according to The Sun and the New York Post.

It was a reply to another X user expressing a negative opinion about Zuckerberg, whom Musk has criticized and trolled on social media on prior occasions.

Musk and Zuckerberg are both among the richest individuals on the planet thanks to their respective business ventures, according to Forbes.

The Tesla CEO has the world’s largest personal fortune, at $250.2 billion, the outlet reported. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg has a value of $186.3 billion.

