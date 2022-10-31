Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk looking to bring back Vine as early as this year: report

The new Twitter owner already hinted at a return of the video-sharing app

New Twitter owner Elon Musk has reportedly taken action to revive Vine, a video-sharing app the social media giant shuttered years ago.

Citing multiple sources, Axios reported Monday that Musk, who purchased Twitter last week, has asked Twitter engineers to move forward with bringing Vine back as early as the end of the year.

ELON MUSK ASSURES EUROPEAN UNION THAT TWITTER WILL ABIDE BY EUROPE'S CONTENT MODERATION LAWS

The report comes a day after Musk tweeted out a poll to his 112 million followers asking whether he should bring back Vine. As of Monday afternoon, more than 4.1 million people cast their votes on the prospect, with 69.4% voting in favor.

Several of Musk's followers suggested Vine could take on TikTok, a China-owned video app that has faced intense scrutiny in the U.S. over privacy and national security concerns.

ELON MUSK BRINGING TWITTER TO TEXAS? WHAT'S NEXT AS BILLIONAIRE DISSOLVES BOARD

Twitter purchased Vine for a reported $30 million in 2012 and shocked the app's devoted followers by shutting it down in 2016. The video-sharing app allowed users to share six-second-long looping clips, and was popular enough that people would create compilations of the clips on YouTube.

The possible revival of Vine is one of several changes Musk is considering just days after buying Twitter in a $44 billion deal and taking it private.

Musk announced Sunday that Twitter will revise its user verification process. Technology newsletter Platformer reported that the company might soon require verified users to subscribe to Twitter Blue to keep their blue checkmarks.

The Verge reported that Twitter might also raise the price of Twitter Blue from $4.99 a month to $19.99.

FOX Business' Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.