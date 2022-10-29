Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Elon Musk hints at offering different versions of Twitter, maturity ratings for tweets

Elon Musk says Twitter will form 'content moderation council'

Elon Musk tweeted early Saturday that Twitter users could potentially choose a version of the social media platform they like by using a rating system. 

Responding to a tweet from the founder of the Bay Area software company Replit, Musk presented the idea. 

"Being able to select which version of Twitter you want is probably better, much as it would be for a movie maturity rating," he said. 

"The rating of the tweet itself could be self-selected, then modified by user feedback," Musk added. 

Elon Musk

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk's photo is seen through a Twitter logo in this illustration taken Oct. 28, 2022.  (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

The new Twitter founder tweeted on Friday that Twitter will form a content moderation council "with widely diverse viewpoints."

He said that no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before the council convenes. 

Elon Musk at Twitter

This video grab taken from a video posted on the Twitter account of billionaire Tesla chief Elon Musk on Oct. 26, 2022, shows himself carrying a sink as he enters the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco.  (Twitter account of Elon Musk/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Twitter

The Twitter logo is seen on a sign on the exterior of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, Oct. 28, 2022.  (CONSTANZA HEVIA/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Replit's Amjad Masad had replied to that tweet, writing that: "Facebook has a had a fairly diverse oversight board and both the left and the right are still upset at them. Losing game."

"Good point," Musk said.