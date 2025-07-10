Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Thursday that the automaker's vehicles will soon be equipped with Grok, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot launched by the billionaire's startup xAI.

"Grok is coming to Tesla vehicles very soon," Musk wrote in a post on X on Thursday morning. "Next week at the latest."

Musk had previously said that Tesla vehicles would be available with Grok but had not given a timeline for the implementation.

Grok, which was first launched in 2023 by Musk’s company xAI and is integrated into the social media platform X, is expected to act as a voice assistant in Tesla's vehicles. It will likely assist with navigation, controlling settings and answering questions, according to an X post by Grok in April.

The announcement followed just one day after the billionaire CEO unveiled Grok 4 – a new version of the AI model – in a livestream on X on Wednesday.

"Grok 4 is the first time, in my experience, that an AI has been able to solve difficult, real-world engineering questions where the answers cannot be found anywhere on the Internet or in books," Musk wrote on X.

On Tuesday, the earlier model of the AI chatbot, Grok 3, went on a viral antisemitic tirade on X. Grok 3 praised Adolf Hitler, accused Israel of being behind 9/11, referred to itself as "mechaHitler" and said that people with "certain surnames" should be rounded up and stripped of rights.

After Grok’s antisemitic meltdown, many of the offensive posts were deleted, and the chatbot appeared to have been restricted to only being able to post images. Prior to Grok's tirade, Musk posted on July 4 that Grok had been improved "significantly" and vowed that users would be able to "notice a difference."

