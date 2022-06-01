Tesla plans to combine diner, drive-in movie theater with electric vehicle charging stations

For years, Elon Musk has teased plans to build a diner and drive-in movie theater in combination with an electric vehicle charging station.

Now, Tesla has officially submitted documents to Los Angeles' Department of City Planning in a step toward turning that idea into a reality.

According to an application filed on May 19, Shakey's Pizza, located at 7001 West Santa Monica Boulevard, will be demolished to clear space for the construction of Tesla's new 9,300 square-foot project. The filing was first spotted by Electrek.

The diner will consist of an approximately 3,800-square-foot enclosed lower level and a 5,500-square-foot outdoor seating and enclosed food preparation area. The parking lot will have 34 charging stations, including 29 superchargers and five Level 2 chargers.

Patrons will be able to watch movies on two screens. The movies will be features lasting approximately 30 minutes, the amount of time it takes to charge a vehicle. Tesla has requested that the diner and charging station be allowed to operate 24 hours a day.

Musk first teased plans in 2018 to put an "old school drive-in, roller skates and rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA." At the time, Musk said there would be an outdoor screen that "plays a highlight reel of the best scenes in movie history" and a touchscreen menu to order food.

In May 2021, Tesla filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to trademark its "T" logo for "restaurant services, pop-up restaurant services, self-service restaurant services and takeout restaurant services."

In February, Musk said that a "futuristic diner/drive-in theater" was planned for the Hollywood area.

He added that customers would be able to use Dogecoin as a payment method at the location.