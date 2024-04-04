Expand / Collapse search
Artificial intelligence
Published

Elon Musk boosting pay of AI engineers to prevent poaching from OpenAI

Musk says ChatGPT creator is 'aggressively recruiting' Tesla AI talent

Musk’s humanoid robots will have a ‘huge’ impact on the US economy’s productivity: Ryan Payne

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the electric vehicle giant is giving its artificial intelligence engineers a raise as the automaker tries to fend off poaching efforts by ChatGPT creator OpenAI.

The tech billionaire made the revelation in a series of X posts Wednesday, confirming a report from The Information that Tesla machine-learning scientist Ethan Knight left for Musk's AI startup, xAI.

Elon Musk gestures outside Tesla plant

Elon Musk says Tesla is raising compensation for its AI engineers, saying OpenAI is "aggressively recruiting" them. (Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Ethan was going to join OpenAI, so it was either xAI or them," Musk wrote. "They have been aggressively recruiting Tesla engineers with massive compensation offers and have unfortunately been successful in a few cases."

Musk added the "talent war for AI is the craziest talent war I’ve ever seen," adding Tesla is raising compensation for its AI engineering team.

The logo of 'ChatGPT' is displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of a computer screen with the logo of OpenAI

Musk was one of the co-founders of OpenAI in 2015 but left the board in 2018. (Harun Ozalp/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

OpenAI is considered the leader in generative AI after its ChatGPT chatbot became the fastest-growing software application in the world within six months of its launch in November 2022. It sparked the launch of rival bots by Microsoft, Google and a bevy of startups. Microsoft is a major investor in OpenAI, committing billions of dollars to the company.

The AI frenzy has put AI engineers in high demand, even as tech companies have done waves of layoffs in other areas over the past year.

Sam Altman speaking at World Economic Forum

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, during a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Jan. 18, 2024. (Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk was among OpenAI's co-founders in 2015 but left the board in 2018. He is suing the company and CEO Sam Altman, alleging the organization breached its founding agreement to develop AI for the benefit of humanity, rather than for profit, by partnering with Microsoft.

Seeking an alternative to OpenAI and Google bots, Musk launched xAI last year to create what he said would be a "maximum truth-seeking AI".

Reuters contributed to this report.