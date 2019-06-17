Dunkin' and Grubhub roll out new food delivery service called Dunkin' Delivers

It's now easier for the Big Apple to run on Dunkin'.

Dunkin' and Grubhub announced Monday their roll out of Dunkin' Delivers, a new food-ordering and delivery service with 400 Dunkin' locations participating in New York City.

The plan is to expand the service to other markets like Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia in the next few months, the coffee company said in a news release.

Customers who want a caffeine fix can use Grubhub or Seamless, the mobile company's New York brand, to place their beverage and food order. The company said they have been integrated into Dunkin's point-of-sale (POS) system to ensure accurate deliveries.

"By deepening our relationship through our direct POS integration, we're able to create the most efficient process, ensuring that both in-store operations run smoothly and that customers get their favorites delivered in the fastest way possible," Seth Priebatsch, head of enterprise at Grubhub, said in an online statement.

Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, vice president of digital and loyalty marketing for Dunkin' U.S., echoed the optimism in a statement

"We've collaborated closely with Grubhub to optimize the service in our initial testing, and we've been encouraged by the strong customer response," Meltzer-Paul said. "We are thrilled to launch Dunkin' Delivers in New York City today and look forward to working with Grubhub to expand the service in additional cities in the months ahead."

The new Grubhub-partnered delivery program comes as the New York City Council is set to hold a hearing on it and other food delivery apps over high restaurant fees.

“We’re trying to figure out ways for small businesses, these mom-and-pop shops, to keep their doors open,” Bronx Councilman Mark Gjonaj told The New York Post. “You never expect something like Grubhub to come in and undermine the business model, and have an impact on whether or not they stay in business.”

Gjonaj is the chairman of the city council’s Committee on Small Business.

“If we see there is abuse, or if there is a manipulation here, then it could certainly be referred to the legal authorities,” Gjonaj said.